Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTIV. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV by 4,265.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTIV opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.32.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

