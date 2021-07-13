Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $109,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $175,000.

Shares of ASPCU opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

