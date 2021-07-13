Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Immunovant as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Immunovant by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 12,665 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on IMVT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of IMVT opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

