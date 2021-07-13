Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter worth $211,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth $248,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

Shares of LCAAU stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.