Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases 158,548 Shares of Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) by 243.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,548 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Forum Merger III worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIII. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger III in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Forum Merger III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,073,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000.

In other Forum Merger III news, CEO Marshall Kiev bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $4,925,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Forum Merger III stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02. Forum Merger III Co. has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

FIII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Forum Merger III in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Forum Merger III in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Forum Merger III Company Profile

As of June 25, 2021, Forum Merger III Corporation was acquired by Electric Last Mile, Inc, in a reverse merger transaction.

