Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Artius Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AACQ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artius Acquisition by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artius Acquisition alerts:

In related news, Director Charles Drucker purchased 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AACQ opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Artius Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artius Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.