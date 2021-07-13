Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 87.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,249,000 after acquiring an additional 51,960 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLH opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $96.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.74.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLH. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

In other news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

