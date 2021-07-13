Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,460 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.