Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,497 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,497 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $154.09 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,567,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,017,266.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.77.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

