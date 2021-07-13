Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 182,331 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,331 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RXT. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $228,720,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,434,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 966.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,101 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth about $18,253,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $13,832,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RXT opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $559,752.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,016.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 and have sold 59,326 shares worth $1,165,229. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.96.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

