Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,267 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APD opened at $291.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

