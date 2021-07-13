Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,952 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,952 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYCB opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NYCB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

