Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,879 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRA. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.82.

In related news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 28,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,539 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total transaction of $187,127.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,380,840.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 242,450 shares of company stock valued at $24,534,767 over the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $119.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.42.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

