Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 39,922 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 39,922 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at $68,690,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $63,058,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $20,071,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $20,003,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 95.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,903,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,477,000 after purchasing an additional 928,618 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.10. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

