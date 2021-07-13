Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 41,456 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 71.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,456 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $98.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $59.83 and a 1 year high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

