Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Vy Global Growth worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYGG. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth during the first quarter worth $136,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vy Global Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vy Global Growth in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 22.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 97.8% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 113,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 56,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Vy Global Growth stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99. Vy Global Growth has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $12.74.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

