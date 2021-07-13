Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,673 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in RH by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 62.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. lifted their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.

NYSE RH opened at $713.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a twelve month low of $254.10 and a twelve month high of $733.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $659.98.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 22.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

