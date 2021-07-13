Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 57,380 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,380 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 43,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 25,407 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 157,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 94,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $64.92 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $33.48 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.24.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

