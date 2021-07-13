Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,869 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,283 shares of company stock valued at $892,231 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.