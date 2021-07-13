Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 255.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Catalent news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $113.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.61. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $127.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

