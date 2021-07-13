Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,148 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Capri by 12.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,551,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,411,000 after buying an additional 738,301 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capri by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,024,000 after buying an additional 50,705 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Capri by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,363,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,562,000 after acquiring an additional 676,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Capri by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,026,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.52. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.14.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.04.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

