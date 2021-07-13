Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Short Interest Down 99.8% in June

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BIP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.90. 283,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,714. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $56.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.46.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 277.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIP shares. CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $43,000. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

