Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Acquired by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,404 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 2.31% of Brooks Automation worth $140,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 183.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Shares of BRKS stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,176. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.11. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.48 and a beta of 1.96.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,607,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,902 shares of company stock worth $4,746,176 in the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

