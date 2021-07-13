Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 2,385 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in General Motors by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,112,764,000 after buying an additional 949,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in General Motors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $827,218,000 after buying an additional 84,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $597,509,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Motors by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $371,090,000 after buying an additional 352,205 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.78. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

