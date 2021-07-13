Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Ocular Therapeutix at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 6,510,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,758,000 after acquiring an additional 525,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 42.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,414,000 after acquiring an additional 461,855 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,275,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,278,000 after buying an additional 354,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 600,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after buying an additional 353,949 shares in the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. On average, analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

