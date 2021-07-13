Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 458 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,397,000 after buying an additional 143,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $36,240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,712,000 after purchasing an additional 63,930 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,540,000 after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $15,387,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. Bank of America increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.88.

NYSE:FDS opened at $339.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.49. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $365.77. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

