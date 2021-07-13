Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,101,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,138,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 94,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 157,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV opened at $76.83 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.87.

