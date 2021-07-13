Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.41.

Biogen stock opened at $349.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.