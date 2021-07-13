Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Exelon by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 58,788 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $2,545,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Exelon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,377,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,145,000 after buying an additional 50,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXC opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

