Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.55.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GWW opened at $457.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.33. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $313.39 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.