Brown Advisory Inc. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WY opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.85. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

