Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $109.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

