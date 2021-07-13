Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,051 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,031 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.08% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.16. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 28.63%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.