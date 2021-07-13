Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.21% of EverQuote worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 17.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after purchasing an additional 199,657 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in EverQuote by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after buying an additional 284,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,507,000 after acquiring an additional 49,502 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 13.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 575,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after acquiring an additional 66,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

In other EverQuote news, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $27,927.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,418.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $83,903.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 48,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,075 shares of company stock worth $1,210,104. Corporate insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

EVER stock opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.03. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

