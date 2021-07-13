Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 3,438 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,389,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302 over the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

LEG stock opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.39. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

