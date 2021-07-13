Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 714 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 43.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $458,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,424,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $4,862,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $2,734,000. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,670 shares of company stock worth $40,220,179 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $261.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $269.89. The company has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.60 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.42.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

