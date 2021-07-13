Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 9,793 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

KWEB stock opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.93. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.90 and a fifty-two week high of $104.94.

