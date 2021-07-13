Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,029,084,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dollar General by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,597,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,538,000 after purchasing an additional 636,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $2,049,894.00. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.39.

NYSE DG opened at $219.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.61.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

