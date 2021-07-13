Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

General Mills stock opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.86.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.