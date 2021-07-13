Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,506 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,390 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RF. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

