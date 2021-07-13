Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 92,107 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CINF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $119.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $124.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

