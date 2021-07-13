Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $92.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.20. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

