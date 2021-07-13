BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $98.65

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$98.65 and traded as high as C$100.16. BRP shares last traded at C$99.94, with a volume of 261,002 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOO shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a C$122.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of BRP to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$118.90.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$98.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. BRP’s payout ratio is 2.55%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

