Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Short Interest Down 99.9% in June

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BC. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

BC traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $97.81. 353,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,266. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Brunswick will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,249,000 after acquiring an additional 185,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brunswick by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,649,000 after acquiring an additional 170,537 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Brunswick by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,026,000 after acquiring an additional 50,299 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,985,000 after acquiring an additional 15,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 1.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,841,000 after acquiring an additional 19,729 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

