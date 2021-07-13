BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 187.95 ($2.46). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 187.30 ($2.45), with a volume of 11,905,471 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BT.A shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group – CLASS A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 160.60 ($2.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83.

In other news, insider Philip Jansen bought 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £2,037,500 ($2,662,006.79). Also, insider Sara Weller bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £49,200 ($64,280.11).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile (LON:BT.A)

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

