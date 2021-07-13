BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Short Interest Down 99.9% in June

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 223,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BTCS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,485. BTCS has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $3.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.68.

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain technologies and digital currency ecosystems. It intends to acquire digital assets to provide investors with indirect ownership of bitcoin and ether through open market purchases. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc and changed its name to BTCS Inc in July 2015.

