BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Short Interest Down 99.9% in June

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 223,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BTCS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,485. BTCS has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $3.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.68.
About BTCS
