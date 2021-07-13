BTU Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21,918.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $40.97 million and approximately $21,918.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00051438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $270.80 or 0.00826624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005328 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.