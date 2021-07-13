Build Acquisition (NYSE:BGSX) Trading 0.4% Higher

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.69. 2,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 13,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

About Build Acquisition (NYSE:BGSX)

Build Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

