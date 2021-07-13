Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.99

Shares of Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.99 and last traded at C$9.99, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.95.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Builders Capital Mortgage from C$10.67 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.64.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

