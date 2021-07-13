Bulletin Resources Limited (ASX:BNR) Insider Franciscus (Frank) Sibbel Sells 3,000,000 Shares

Bulletin Resources Limited (ASX:BNR) insider Franciscus (Frank) Sibbel sold 3,000,000 shares of Bulletin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$51,000.00 ($36,428.57).

About Bulletin Resources

Bulletin Resources Limited operates as a minerals exploration company in Australia. It holds an option to acquire an 80% interest in the Lake Rebecca gold project comprising four granted and one pending exploration license covering an area of 576 square kilometers located to the north-east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

